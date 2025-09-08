Ansarullah official warns: True revenge against Israel yet to begin

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior figure in Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has declared that retaliation for the killing of Yemeni cabinet members by the Israeli regime has yet to truly begin.

According to Mehr, Hizam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, made the statement on Sunday via a post on X, shortly after a Yemeni drone targeted Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

“The real revenge has not yet begun, and what awaits you will be much harder,” al-Assad warned.

Following the attack, Israeli authorities reportedly closed the airspace over Ramon Airport. Local media confirmed that the strike injured two individuals, according to the Israeli military.

