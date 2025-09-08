Hamas welcomes ceasefire proposals, calls for end to Gaza aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) welcomed any move that aids efforts to halt the aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the movement said, “Some ideas for reaching a ceasefire agreement have reached us from the American side via mediators. On this occasion, the movement welcomes any efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza.”

Hamas affirmed it is ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration of an end to the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to immediately take over the administration of the Strip. It also called for an explicit and public guarantee of the Israeli enemy’s commitment to what will be agreed upon, so that previous experiences of reaching agreements that are later rejected or overturned are not repeated.

The statement noted that the most recent of these agreements was the one presented to the movement by mediators based on a U.S. proposal, which Hamas approved in Cairo on August 18. The Israeli enemy has not responded to it to this moment, but has instead continued its massacres and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stated that it is in continuous contact with the mediators to develop these ideas into a comprehensive agreement that meets the demands of Palestinian people.

