Saudi military renews shelling of residential areas in Yemen’s Saada province

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday night, the Saudi military launched fresh missile and artillery strikes targeting residential zones in Yemen’s Saada Province, according to reports from al-Masirah.

According to Mehr, the attacks hit the border districts of Razih and Ghamr, causing material damage and financial losses for local residents.

Al-Masirah noted that Saudi forces have been conducting near-daily bombardments of Saada’s border regions, placing civilian lives in constant danger. These ongoing assaults persist despite repeated concerns voiced by international organizations over the targeting of non-combatants and African migrants in the area.

The renewed shelling underscores the volatile situation along the Saudi-Yemeni border and raises further alarm over the humanitarian impact on vulnerable communities.

