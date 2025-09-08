Yemeni Armed Forces announce major drone strikes on Israeli targets

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Sunday a large-scale drone operation targeting multiple strategic locations within Israel. According to his statement, the strikes hit Ramon and Ben Gurion airports, as well as military and critical infrastructure sites in the Negev, Ashkelon, and Ashdod regions.

According to Mehr, Saree claimed the drones successfully reached their intended targets, resulting in the shutdown of one airport.

He further asserted that both Israeli and American defense systems failed to intercept the incoming drones.

“We are escalating our military operations and remain firmly committed to supporting Gaza, regardless of the consequences,” Saree declared. He issued a warning to international airlines, stating that airports within what he referred to as “occupied Palestine” are no longer safe and will continue to be targeted.

“Airlines must evacuate and avoid returning to these airports, as they can no longer guarantee security,” he added, citing reports from Al Masirah TV’s English service.

Addressing Israeli forces directly, Saree said, “Your leadership misleads you with false reassurances. We possess the capability to strike your defense systems and sensitive sites.”

He concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s position: “Our operations will persist until the aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.”

