Yemen strikes Israeli Ben Gurion airport with ballistic missile

Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree has announced that they had launched a Zulfiqar ballistic missile at Israeli Ben Gurion Airport in Lod.

In a statement on Thursday, Brigadier General Saree said that the YAF fired a Zulfiqar ballistic missile toward Israeli Ben Gurion Airport that successfully reached its target, adding that all Israeli and US attempts to intercept it failed, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network.

Saree described the attack as part of “preliminary retaliation to aggression on our country, and in support of the Palestinian people.”

He further stressed that the strike caused panic, forced “millions of Zionists to flee to shelters,” and disrupted airport operations.

Saree also condemned Arab and Islamic governments, accusing some of inaction and others of complicity in the Israeli aggression. Such positions, he argued, embolden the occupation to intensify its siege on Gaza and expand its assaults, worsening famine and increasing civilian casualties.

“The suffering of our oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza makes it imperative for all peoples to take action and break all restrictions in fulfillment of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty,” he said.

The YAF has vowed to continue launching operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli occupation ends its military offensive and lifts the blockade on the enclave.