Pakistani Leader Condemns US and Israeli Policies, Praises Yemen's Houthi Movement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the gathering, Domki stated, "Lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt across the world are confronting the Yazid and Pharaoh of our time." He emphasized that the lessons of "patience, resilience, and uprising against oppression" were derived from Karbala, adding that "followers of Karbala are standing firm on every front against tyranny, false idols, and coercion, while Arab rulers have prostrated themselves before the Pharaoh and Yazid of our time – (Trump)."

He praised the Prime Minister of Yemen and his companions – an apparent reference to the Houthi leadership – claiming they "offered the sacrifice of their pure blood in support of liberating the first Qibla (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and in support of Palestine and Gaza." Domki asserted that "the Sayed of Yemen has now become a symbol of the honor and dignity of the Islamic world."

Further sharpening his critique, Domki contrasted what he described as the submission of "fifty-six Islamic nations and dozens of non-Islamic nations" that he said "collectively placed the yoke of slavery around their necks before the devil of our time, America," with the resistance of "the followers of Ali," who he claimed "protected the honor of the religion of Islam, the first Qibla, and the Muslim Ummah through the unparalleled sacrifices of their pure sons."

He framed ongoing conflicts as part of a divine trial beginning with the Prophet Abraham, stating that his heirs and the followers of the Prophet Muhammad’s household are demonstrating "patience and steadfastness in the face of trials and tribulations." He concluded with a messianic vision, saying that "the sacrifices of the people of truth herald a bright future," and that "God’s promise is that the government of the righteous and the oppressed of the world will be established on earth."

On the occasion of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-Awwal, Domki called upon the entire Muslim world to demonstrate practical unity among Muslims, rise in support of the Palestinian freedom movement, and unite against Israel and the United States.

