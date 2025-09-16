Pakistani Shia-Sunni Muslims should unite against global imperialism, support Palestine: Shia Scholar

Senior leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, has called on Shia and Sunni Muslims in the country to set aside their differences, unite against imperialist powers, and extend strong political and moral support to the oppressed people of Palestine.

Allama Domki, accompanied by provincial organizer Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, visited Jaffarabad to offer condolences at the MPA Secretariat and Jamaat-e-Islami district office following the passing of the brother-in-law and cousin of Abdul Majeed Badini, MPA Jaffarabad and Parliamentary Secretary in the Balochistan government.

They met with MPA Badini’s brother Lal Khan Badini, Union Council hairman Mir Mitha Khan Badini, and Jamaat-e-Islami district leader Muhammad Yousuf Mangrio, among others. MWM Balochistan’s provincial organizer Allama Suhail Akbar Shirazi, Syed Shabbir Ali Shah, and Syed Hassan Zafar Shamsi were also present.

During the meeting, Allama Domki stressed the urgent need for unity in the Muslim Ummah:

“Shia and Sunni Muslims of Pakistan must unite to confront global imperialist forces and extend full political and moral support to the oppressed Palestinians.”

He praised the resilience of the Yemeni people, describing their courage as a model for all Muslim leaders. He further announced that under the platform of the Milli Yakjehti Council, a major “Support for Gaza” conference will be organized next month in Jaffarabad, Balochistan.

Allama Zafar Abbas Shamsi added that some Arab rulers have betrayed the cause of Palestine and Gaza, and he condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar. He underscored the importance of continuing international political support for Palestinians.

Speaking on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami Jaffarabad, Mir Mitha Khan Badini declared full solidarity with Gaza: “Every honorable person in the world stands with the oppressed people of Palestine.” He also drew attention to local issues, highlighting that despite large water reserves in the river, residents of Jaffarabad are deprived of clean drinking water due to lack of canal distribution. He praised MPA Abdul Majeed Badini for breaking the dominance of traditional political families and representing the real issues of the people.