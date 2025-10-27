Gaza in Modern Era Needs a Zainabi and Quranic Interpretation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 56th annual convention of the Asgharia Students Organization Pakistan was held in Bhit Shah under the theme “Unity of the Ummah and Defense of Islam.” On the final day of the three-day event, a ceremony was held to mark “The Day of Lady Zainab (S.A.)”, where Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, member of the organization’s patron council and provincial organizer of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, delivered a keynote address.

Allama Domki said that the beauty and honor of the universe are Imam Ali (A.S.) and Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A.), and the beauty of both of them is Lady Zainab al-Kubra (S.A.).

He added: The Holy Prophet (PBUH) named her “Zainab, the adornment of her father, Imam Ali (A.S.)” and described her as a scholar without a teacher, one who gained divine knowledge directly from her Creator.

She presented the spiritual and divine interpretation of Karbala, and with the light of the Quran, she fearlessly confronted and exposed the tyrants Yazid and Ibn Ziyad.

He added that Lady Zainab (S.A.) is a role model for all seekers of truth in every era. Today’s Karbala is Gaza, where the lovers of God from Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and Palestine are fighting against the modern-day Yazids and Ibn Ziyads — America and Israel.

Allama Domki said that the tragedy of Gaza needs a Quranic and Zainabi interpretation. The explanation of Gaza being given by Trump, bin Salman, and Shehbaz Sharif is a satanic and completely false interpretation. “The real victor in this battle is not Israel but Gaza,” he said.

He further stated that in the present era, the person who has presented the true Quranic interpretation of the Gaza tragedy is Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Muslim Ummah, who has declared before the world that Gaza and Palestine are victorious, while disgrace and defeat are the destiny of Israel, Netanyahu, and Donald Trump.

Quoting Lady Zainab (S.A.)’s words in Ibn Ziyad’s court “I saw the beauty of God in Karbala” Allama Domki said that today’s followers of Karbala also see the divine beauty in Gaza, in the martyrdom and suffering of the oppressed people. The lovers of truth and God see the reflection of divine glory in the blood and sacrifice of Gaza’s martyrs.