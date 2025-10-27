Tahereh Saffarzadeh: Iranian scholar pioneered English Quran translation

Tahereh Saffarzadeh, a prominent Iranian poet and academic, is remembered for her clear and scholarly English translation of the Quran, the first by an Iranian woman.

Saffarzadeh (1936-2008) was not only a celebrated literary figure but also a pioneer in the academic field of translation.

Her most notable achievement, published in 2001, is a trilingual edition of the Holy Quran.

This volume, featuring the original Arabic alongside Persian and English translations, was the culmination of three decades of dedicated research into Islamic texts and translation theory.

In recognition of this formidable contribution, the Iranian Ministry of Culture awarded her the title Servant of the Quran.

Prominent scholar Bahauddin Khorramshahi endorsed the work, stating that it is not merely a translation; it is considered a form of research in translation.

He emphasized that its clarity makes it accessible to a wide audience and noted it is backed by strong scientific support, ranking it among the top Quran translations available.

Her influence extended beyond Iran’s borders, earning her recognition from international bodies such as the Organization of Afro-Asian Writers in 2006.

Following her passing, Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to her significant status, noting that Saffarzadeh possessed a very high and prominent poetic rank, as well as a superior command of language.

...................

End/ 257