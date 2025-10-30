Winner of Russia Int’l Quran contest receives Jamkaran Mosque servant order

AhlulBayt News Agency: The honorary order of the Servant of Jamkaran Holy Mosque was awarded by the custodian of the mosque to Iranian qari Es’haq Abdollahi, who came first at the 23rd Moscow International Quran Recitation Competition.

According to the mosque’s Public Relations Office, it was awarded during the spiritual ceremony of reciting the Tawasul Supplication at Jamkaran Mosque, held in the presence of pilgrims on Tuesday evening.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Akbar Ojaqnejad, the custodian of the mosque, awarded the honorary order to Abdollahi in recognition of this valuable success and in honor of his Quranic efforts.

The cleric congratulated this Quranic success and emphasized the necessity of spreading the culture of reciting and practicing the Quran among the youth and the Islamic community.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ojaqnejad said promoting the culture of the Quran and honoring international reciters is an example of honoring the word of revelation and preserving the efforts of Quran activists.

The Russian Quran competition, held on October 15–18 at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, brought together participants from 30 countries. It was organized by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia in cooperation with the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities of the UAE.

Abdollahi won the top title in the recitation category, with Lebanon’s Muhammad Al-Fawal and Malaysia’s Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan sharing second place. The third prize went to Ardiansyah Abu Bakar of Indonesia.

...................

End/ 257