Iran, India strengthen religious, cultural cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Abdul Majeed Hakimollahi, the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in India, met with Maulvi Syed Arshad Madani, head of the Indian Ulema Association, to discuss ways to expand religious and cultural cooperation and reinforce unity within the Islamic Ummah.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Indian Ulema Association in New Delhi, where the two sides exchanged views on key issues including Islamic unity, the religious guidance of the younger generation, scientific and cultural collaboration, and support for the oppressed across the Islamic world.

Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi praised the efforts of the Indian Ulema Association in promoting Islamic values and social service, noting, “If it were not for the tireless efforts of scholars and seminaries, Islam would not be as strong and resilient as it is today.”

Maulvi Madani warmly welcomed the Iranian delegation and underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among religious scholars. “Interaction between scholars and institutions in Islamic countries plays a vital role in fostering unity and solidarity among Muslims,” he said.

During the discussions, both sides also addressed the importance of serving the Holy Quran, honoring Quran memorizers, and promoting Quranic awareness within society. They agreed to enhance collaboration through joint scientific and research initiatives, academic exchanges, and the organization of scholarly conferences.

Observers in India have described the meeting as a constructive step toward deepening religious and cultural ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India.

.................

End/ 257