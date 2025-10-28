Photos: Pro-Palestine demonstrators in Delhi, India condemns Burger King's ties to Israeli genocide in Gaza

Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine organized a protest demonstration on 24th October in front of the Burger King outlet at Rohini, Delhi. The demonstration was against the ongoing genocide that has been carried out by Zionist Israel against the people of Palestine and the complicity of Burger King in it. Burger King, has openly supported the genocidal Israeli forces and distributed over $125,000 worth of vouchers and free food to them. They provide free food and drinks to Israeli occupation forces! They have opened a branch in Maale Adumim, a settlement in the West Bank, illegally occupied by Israel after 1967.