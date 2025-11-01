Extremist Jewish Settlers burn Palestinian cars, seize land, - targeted 1,700 dunums in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, extremist Jewish settlers set fire to two Palestinian vehicles and illegally fenced off additional areas of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

According to Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization, a group of settlers torched two cars in Burqa village, located east of Ramallah.

Similar coordinated arson attacks were reported on Wednesday, when settlers burned several vehicles in Attara, north of Ramallah, and Surif, northwest of al-Khalil.

In a separate incident today, settlers fenced off more land belonging to Palestinian citizens in the Farisiya area of the northern Jordan Valley.

Just days earlier, settlers had enclosed approximately 500 dunums in the same region and attempted to seize over 1,200 dunums in the nearby area of Umm al-Jamal, but were stopped following intervention by Palestinian officials.

/129