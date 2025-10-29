Islamic Jihad Condemns Israeli criminal Regime of Killing of Three Palestinians in WB

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has strongly condemned the killing of three Palestinian men by Israeli occupation forces during a pre-dawn raid on Kafr Qud village, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released Tuesday, the group said the use of snipers and aerial bombardment in the raid represents “a new link in a continuous chain of war crimes and systematic abuse” committed by Israeli authorities against defenseless Palestinians in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli troops stormed the village at dawn, surrounded an agricultural site, and opened fire on three young men, killing them instantly.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victims as Abdullah Muhammad Omar Jalmana (27), Qais Ibrahim Muhammad al-Baytawi (21), and Ahmed Azmi Arif Nashti (29).

Islamic Jihad stated that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the victims and later seized their bodies, calling it a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The group added that the use of sniper rifles and airstrikes in civilian areas marks a dangerous escalation and highlights the occupying army’s extreme brutality.

According to the statement, this attack is part of a broader campaign of raids, demolitions, and incursions carried out across the West Bank.

In recent months, Israeli forces have demolished over 1,000 homes in refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nour Shams, displacing more than 25,000 Palestinians and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Islamic Jihad warned of the threat posed by Israel’s policies to regional security and affirmed that such crimes would only reinforce their commitment to resistance in defense of the Palestinian people and land.

/129