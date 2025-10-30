Autistic, disabled Palestinian teen subjected to violence in Israeli detention: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli authorities are reportedly keeping a disabled Palestinian boy with autism in detention, where he is facing violence from both guards and other abductees.

The 14-year-old boy was abducted two weeks ago by the Israeli regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, and police on allegations of security violations, with officials providing no further information, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The boy, who has been identified as being on the autism spectrum and is fully disabled, and who lives in the central part of the Israeli-occupied territories, was abducted during a family visit to the West Bank.

Israeli authorities have imposed a ban on disclosing his name or the circumstances of his arrest.

His mother and attorney, who came to see him in detention, stated he is experiencing “violence and harsh conditions.”

The mother recounted the Israeli raid aimed at abducting her son, saying several Israeli soldiers broke into their residence before the break of day.

“They entered the children’s room and aimed rifles and flashlights at them. My kid shook; he wasn’t able to stand on his feet out of fear,” she said.

“They didn’t look for anything, just made a mess and took the telephones and computers of the entire family,” the mother added.

The boy appeared four times before the Juvenile Court in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

In the latest hearing conducted on October 22, Judge Tal Levitas Ben Peretz accepted a request from the police to extend the boy’s remand for another week. An appeal by his lawyer, Jgal Dotan, was declined by the judge.

Saja Misherqi Baransi, a lawyer with the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, said she visited the autistic boy last Monday.

“He was handcuffed, with guards holding his hands above his head and treating him like a security prisoner, despite his small stature,” she said.

The teen, the lawyer said, “was treated in a brutal and humiliating fashion, was beaten by both guards and other prisoners and is being bullied.”

Attorney Dotan said the boy “has communication and orientation challenges.”

“He complained to me about severe violence by guards in the detention facility of the Israel Prison Service and about the inhumane conditions,” he said.

“This violence he described to me is something I’m familiar with from security detainees since October 7, 2023, and it seems that it is due to the fact he is a helpless juvenile,” he added. “According to the definition, he hasn’t convinced the center’s guards to have mercy on him.”

Testimonies collected by Palestinian lawyers indicate that prisoners are subjected to systematic torture in Israeli facilities, including severe beatings, starvation, medical neglect, and other brutal treatments.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, 80 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since October 2023.

