Hamas, Islamic Jihad denounce Israeli bill approving execution of Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have reacted to an Israeli bill approving the execution of Palestinian prisoners, urging the international community to take immediate action to block the move.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas said that the approval of the draft law to execute Palestinian prisoners represents the ugly and fascist nature of the Zionist occupying regime, adding that such legislation also highlights the continued violation of international laws, particularly international humanitarian law and the Third Geneva Convention, by this regime.

Furthermore, Hamas called for the establishment of international committees to visit Israeli detention centers, assess the conditions of Palestinian prisoners, and expose the atrocities being carried out under the official supervision of the Israeli authorities.

Also, the Islamic Jihad emphasized that the approval of such a bill puts thousands of Palestinians at risk of execution, stressing that they will spare no effort in opposing the oppressive and aggressive policies of the Zionist regime against Palestinian prisoners in its prisons and the Palestinian nation.

The Israeli Knesset's National Security Committee is moving forward with a bill that aims to introduce the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.

According to reports from Hebrew-language media, the bill could have its first reading in the Knesset plenum as early as Wednesday.

The controversial legislation stipulates that courts will be able to impose the death penalty on those “who have committed a nationalistically motivated murder of a citizen of Israel.”

