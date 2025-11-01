Israeli Forces Abduct Eight Palestinians in West Bank Raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched raids across various areas of the West Bank, abducting eight Palestinian citizens from their homes.

Local sources reported that IOF troops stormed al-Fari’ah refugee camp, located south of Tubas City, and kidnapped a young man after ransacking his residence.

In a separate raid, IOF forces entered al-Tayasir village in eastern Tubas, searched a house, but made no arrests.

In Bethlehem, a citizen was abducted by Israeli forces following a raid on his home in the town of al-Ubeidiya.

Three individuals, including two brothers, were taken prisoner by IOF troops during a raid in Ya’bad town, located in Jenin.

Additionally, three brothers were kidnapped from Qabatiya town, south of Jenin, during another IOF operation.

During the same raid in Qabatiya, Israeli soldiers reportedly assaulted and injured a young man and caused extensive damage to his home.

Other young men in Qabatiya were also detained and interrogated by IOF personnel.

In Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the new Askar refugee camp, raiding homes and apartment buildings, though no arrests were reported.

