Palestinian officials demand global action over Israeli war crimes against prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian officials have urged the international community to take immediate action to halt the crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement on Saturday, Palestinian officials announced that the Israeli regime, under the influence of far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, continues to commit war crimes and implement repressive policies against prisoners in its jails.

They emphasized that the Israeli regime employs arbitrary arrests and torture as instruments of war, arguing that the actions against Palestinian prisoners qualify as war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law, meriting accountability and punishment.

Additionally, the officials pointed out that the ongoing obstruction of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross to these prisoners, as well as the denial of family visits, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

Palestinian officials held the Zionist regime fully responsible for the lives and safety of the prisoners, stressing that the silence of the international community only encourages this regime to persist in its crimes and systematic violations against these individuals.

The statement further noted that the Zionist regime engages in criminal acts against Palestinian prisoners in its jails. These acts include torture, deprivation of basic needs, intentional medical neglect, collective punishment, and gradual slaughter.

They emphasized that these actions represent an extension of the occupiers’ destructive war against the Palestinian people, wherever these measures are carried out.

They urged the international community to take immediate action to address and halt the policies and crimes against Palestinian prisoners, including deliberate killings and extrajudicial executions.

Recently, in a provocative stance, Ben-Gvir released a video during a visit to a prison in which he insulted shackled Palestinian prisoners and called for their immediate execution. At the same time, under his pressure, Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Israel Katz signed an order forbidding Red Cross representatives from visiting the prisoners under the pretext of security concerns.

...................

End/ 257