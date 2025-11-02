Israeli reserve soldier sets himself on fire, sparking outcry over veteran neglect

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli reserve soldier set himself on fire last Wednesday in front of the home of an official in the rehabilitation department of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, in an incident that shocked public opinion and reignited the debate about the suffering of veterans and their neglect by the authorities.

According to a statement from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, the soldier, who had previously been injured during his military service, suffered severe burns all over his body, but remains in “serious but stable” condition.

A spokesperson for the occupation Ministry of Defense confirmed that the victim is a former policeman in his forties, whom the rehabilitation department has known since 2013, noting that the incident occurred in front of the home of a senior official in the department.

......................

End/ 257