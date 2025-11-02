Gaza: Only 24% of agreed trucks entered since ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip revealed, on Saturday, the number of trucks that have entered the Strip since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10th. It indicated that the number reached 3,203 trucks, distributed between 639 commercial trucks and 2,564 aid trucks, including 84 diesel trucks and 31 cooking gas trucks.

In a statement, the office explained that the daily average of commercial and aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip reached only 145 trucks, out of the 600 trucks that are supposed to enter daily according to the agreement, including 50 fuel trucks. This means that the Israeli enemy’s compliance rate is 24% of the quantities that are supposed to be allowed in.

It stated that regarding fuel trucks (diesel, cooking gas, and gasoline), only 115 trucks entered the Strip out of the 1,100 trucks that are supposed to enter during the same period, which is only 10% of the agreed-upon quantities

He emphasized that this rate reflects the Israeli enemy’s continued policy of deliberately restricting vital energy supplies needed to operate hospitals, bakeries, and essential facilities in Gaza.

The Government Media Office held the Israeli enemy fully responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by more than 2.4 million people in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing siege and the obstruction of the flow of essential goods.

The office called on the US President, the guarantor states of the agreement, and the mediators to take urgent action to compel the Israeli enemy to implement the terms of the agreement, particularly the unrestricted and unconditional entry of humanitarian and relief aid, in order to alleviate the suffering of residents in the Strip.

