Israeli Military Prosecutor Resigns Amid Video Leak Scandal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The military prosecutor of the Israeli army, Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, has resigned, according to Israeli media reports.

The reports indicate that her resignation came just hours after she was dismissed by Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The dismissal was reportedly linked to her suspected involvement in leaking videos that exposed Israeli soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee at the infamous “Sde Teiman” detention facility.

In her resignation statement, Yerushalmi acknowledged responsibility for the release of certain media materials, stating that her intention was to counter what she described as false propaganda disseminated by some military officials.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 14 had reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had officially dismissed the military prosecutor from her position.

Meanwhile, Akram Al-Basyuni, a Palestinian prisoner recently freed during a ceasefire, had previously shared harrowing accounts with an English-language outlet, describing torture, death, and humiliation inside Israeli prisons. He detailed how Palestinian detainees were subjected to brutal beatings, psychological torment, religious insults, and denial of medical care.

Al-Basyuni, a resident of northern Gaza, was arrested by Israeli forces in December 2023 at a school in the Jabalia refugee camp. He was then transferred to the “Sde Teiman” military base, where he remained in detention for nearly two years.

In his testimony, Al-Basyuni recounted: “Many detainees were beaten to the brink of death. When we cried out for help, the guards would respond: ‘Let him die.’ Five minutes later, they would wrap the body in a bag and shut the door.”

/129