40 International humanitarian organizations accuse “Israel” of systematic obstruction of Gaza aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 40 major international humanitarian organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), Oxfam, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), have accused Israel of imposing “systematic obstacles” to the delivery of vital humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

According to the British newspaper /Financial Times/ today, “Israel” has imposed a new registration system for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), which has resulted in the detention of tens of millions of dollars worth of aid outside the Strip.

The report stated that “Israel” rejected 99 requests for aid entry during the first 12 days of the ceasefire. The newspaper noted that three-quarters of the rejections were justified by the pretext of “organizations lacking the necessary authorization to operate,” referring to the new Israeli rules that compel organizations to re-register by the end of the year.

For its part, the UNRWA agency confirmed that winter shelter supplies designated for one million people remain detained and banned from entry by an Israeli decision, at a time when hundreds of thousands of displaced persons are crammed into harsh conditions inside worn-out tents that offer minimal protection from the severe winter cold or summer heat.

