UNRWA: Over 282,000 Homes Destroyed or Damaged in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that more than 282,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged during Israel’s ongoing campaign of mass destruction.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the UN agency explained that the figures are based on data from the Global Shelter Cluster, a humanitarian coordination mechanism jointly managed by UNHCR and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The data shows that Israeli bombardment has either destroyed or damaged over 282,000 housing units in Gaza, leaving countless residents without shelter.

UNRWA added that tens of thousands of displaced Palestinian families are now forced to live in tents as winter approaches.

The agency further noted that many families are enduring overcrowded conditions, lacking privacy and facing limited access to essential services.

Despite the dire situation, UNRWA and its partner organizations continue to provide humanitarian aid to displaced families.

