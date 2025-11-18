UNRWA Warns Gaza Families Face Winter Without Shelter

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a warning that hundreds of thousands of displaced residents in Gaza are facing the winter season without adequate shelter, many of them surviving in worn-out tents lacking basic supplies.

On Monday evening, the agency posted on X (formerly Twitter) that more than 282,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged during the ongoing conflict. The figures were based on data from the Global Shelter Cluster, a humanitarian housing coordination body jointly managed by UNHCR and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

UNRWA further stated that tens of thousands of Palestinian families are now forced to live in makeshift tents as winter draws near. These families endure overcrowded conditions, little privacy, and extremely limited access to essential services.

The agency emphasized that despite worsening living conditions, it and its partner organizations continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to displaced families in Gaza.

