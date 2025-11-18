12 Palestinians Martyred-Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza School

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians have been martyred and 10 others wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement said on Monday that two men were shot dead for allegedly attempting to cross the “yellow line” that separates areas under army control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move under the ceasefire deal.

Gaza Civil Defence said 10 more people were wounded after an Israeli drone dropped two bombs near a school and shelter in the Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City.

Local and medical sources confirmed that the casualties occurred after the drone dropped bombs at the entrance of a school located in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

The strike specifically targeted the Asaad Al-Saftawi School in eastern Gaza.

Earlier that same day, three civilians were killed in another Israeli drone attack in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement through ongoing airstrikes, gunfire, and the demolition of civilian homes in the eastern areas of the Strip.

/129