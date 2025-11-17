Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in raids on West Bank refugee camps

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have killed two young Palestinians in separate West Bank raids, extending a deadly pattern of violence that has persisted despite a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing security sources, reported that Israeli soldiers shot 15-year-old Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah as they raided the Far’a refugee camp, located south of the city of Tubas, on Sunday evening.

The sources added that the troops prevented paramedics from reaching him to provide medical assistance.

Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews treated two injuries: a 16-year-old child who sustained a shrapnel wound in the waist area, and an 18-year-old youth who suffered a shrapnel injury in the lower limbs during the Israeli military incursion into Far’a camp.

Ambulance teams were prevented from reaching a third injured individual, who was later detained.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education mourned the loss of Jadallah, who was a ninth-grade student at al-Far’a Boys’ Basic School run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Separately, the Israeli military killed Hassan Sharkasi during a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, according to the PRCS.

Moreover, two Palestinians were injured on Sunday evening after an Israeli military vehicle rammed into a public taxi in the city of Jenin.

Israeli assaults in the occupied West Bank have intensified since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,073 Palestinians and leaving 10,700 others injured, as reported by Palestinian sources.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of historical Palestine illegal.

The ICJ demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The court’s advisory opinion, though not legally binding, carries significant political weight as it marks the first time the ICJ has delivered a position on the legality of the 57-year occupation.

