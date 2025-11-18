Israeli reconnaissance jets conduct surveillance over Syria, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Israeli Air Force aircraft from Squadron 122 carried out intensive reconnaissance and surveillance missions over the Mediterranean in recent hours, using a “Nahshon Eitam 537” and a “Shavit 679.”

According to private Lebanese sources, the aircraft conducted focused intelligence operations toward southern Syria and Lebanon, with extensive monitoring of both countries’ coastlines and inland areas.

The flights reportedly involved updating target databases and monitoring the movement of drones and combat aircraft over Syrian and Lebanese airspace, amid a recent surge in regional intelligence activity.

