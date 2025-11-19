Israeli Drone Strikes Escalate in Southern Lebanon; One Civilian Martyred

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new wave of Israeli aggression is striking civilian infrastructure and violating international agreements, as tensions escalate along Lebanon’s southern border.

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the city of Bint Jbeil, firing two missiles at the car. One martyr was reported as a result of the attack.

The assault on Bint Jbeil represents yet another "Israeli" strike using unmanned aerial vehicles to hit deep inside South Lebanon. These drone operations have intensified in recent months, raising concerns about the deliberate targeting of civilian and logistical movement in the region.

In another incident, an Israeli drone dropped an explosive on an excavator in the town of Blida, causing the machinery to catch fire. While no casualties were reported, the attack is seen as part of a broader strategy to target reconstruction and development-related equipment, potentially hindering recovery efforts in southern Lebanon.

These latest strikes follow Sunday’s deadly raid on the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, where the principal of Mansouri Public School, Mohammad Shuweikh, was reportedly martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike.

Earlier that same day, an "Israeli" drone reportedly struck a car in Mansouri. Lebanese Minister of Education, Rima Karami, condemned the killing of Principal Shuweikh, offering condolences and calling for the protection of schools, teachers, and students.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" FPV drone dropped a flashbang on a gathering of civilians in the village of al-Dhayrah, with no casualties reported. Additionally, "Israeli" occupation forces targeted a water well in the town of Odaisseh with a smoke bomb.

