Lebanese Shiite Council Urges Unity Against Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Vice President of the Lebanese Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, addressing Lebanon’s political situation, said: “Personal interests and selfish agendas are steering the country, while unity is vital. We must stand together as one body against threats.”

He cautioned that in the past, some factions sought Israeli intervention against their own people, which led to massacres and internal conflict. “Today, sectarian provocations and domestic divisions must not divert Lebanon from its rightful path,” he added. Al-Khatib stressed that Lebanon’s religious and sectarian diversity should be a source of unity and public benefit, not division or hostility.

On the issue of resistance weapons, Al-Khatib stated: “Our arms exist to defend Lebanon, not to serve any particular faction. The real danger is not the weapons themselves, but Israeli aggression and foreign interference.”

He urged the government to prioritize internal development, agriculture, and public welfare instead of following foreign agendas or attempting to disarm the resistance. “Lebanon’s real challenges require practical solutions, not external dictates,” he said. Al-Khatib praised the Lebanese Army for safeguarding internal security and called on the government to adopt a firm policy toward Israel. “We value the army’s actions against enemy threats and expect the government to resist foreign pressures,” he added.

In conclusion, Al-Khatib called on all Lebanese groups to work for national progress, unity, and protection of the homeland. “Political differences must not lead to division or harm to the country,” he said. His remarks come amid Lebanon’s ongoing internal challenges and external pressures, with criticism directed at the government’s handling of Israeli aggression and international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.

In this context, Candice Ardil, spokesperson for UNIFIL, expressed concern over Israeli attacks and affirmed that despite difficulties, UNIFIL will continue its mission under Resolution 1701.

