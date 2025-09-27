Sheikh Al-Khatib: Resistance against Israel is a civilizational battle

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, underlined that the struggle against the Zionist regime is a civilizational and comprehensive battle, stressing that the resistance has not been and will not be defeated.

Speaking on the latest developments, Sheikh Al-Khatib said that despite Lebanon’s sectarian and religious diversity, its society remains united in confronting the Israeli enemy, which seeks to undermine the country’s sovereignty and existence. He noted that resistance fighters prevented the Zionist regime from achieving its objectives or advancing on Lebanese soil, adding that its military and political decisions had failed in the face of steadfast resistance.

He criticized internal and external attempts to weaken the resistance, pointing out that reliance on US or diplomatic support has proven fruitless, while the real danger facing the Arab world comes from Israel and its backers.

Al-Khatib emphasized that the ongoing aggression against Gaza reflects the true face of Western civilization, stressing that the confrontation is not limited to territory or interests but is a struggle over values, culture, and identity. He concluded that future generations, raised on the culture of resistance, will continue to defend the dignity of Lebanon, Palestine, and the entire Ummah.

