Imam Khamenei: Martyrdom is the reward for striving in the path of God

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, says that martyrdom is the reward for struggle in the path of Allah, adding that nations grow through such efforts and are glorified by such martyrdoms.

Ayatollah Khamenei made these remarks in a message marking Sacred Defense Week (starting on September 22), commemorating the eight-year Iraqi invasion of Iran.

He said in the message that this year, Sacred Defense Week has taken on new brilliance and grandeur with the martyrdom of a group of prominent figures in the path of Islamic resistance, along with brave young people in various regions.

Martyrdom is the reward for striving in the path of God whether in the eight-year defense, the heroic twelve-day resistance against the Israeli and US regimes’ war imposed on Iran, or in Lebanon, Gaza, and Palestine.

What matters most is to have faith in God’s promise regarding the triumph of righteousness and the downfall of evil, and to remain committed to the duty of supporting God's religion, he added.