Iran reaffirms right to peaceful nuclear energy, slams double standards

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to its legitimate right to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, while urging the international community to resist double standards and hypocrisy.

According to IRNA, in a post on its X account marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the Ministry wrote: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, fully committed and transparent, has been under the constant scrutiny of the International Atomic Energy Agency for years and has never deviated from the peaceful path. Yet, those who possess vast stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction—rather than fulfilling their own disarmament obligations—have resorted to sabotage and attacks against Iran’s peaceful facilities.”

The Ministry further questioned: “What does the global conscience say when the holders of thousands of nuclear warheads, especially the United States, stigmatize and threaten a country that merely seeks peaceful technology?”

Reiterating Iran’s stance, the Foreign Ministry stressed that the nation will continue to insist on its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and called on the world to reject “double and deceitful standards.”

