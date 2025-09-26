Larijani to attend memorial ceremony for martyred Hezbollah leaders in Beirut

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, will participate in the memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyid Hashem Safieddine, former Secretary-Generals of Hezbollah Lebanon.

Larijani will meet with senior Lebanese officials during his official visit to Lebanon to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut, as well as exchange views on regional and international developments, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar wrote on Friday.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut announced in a statement that Larijani is expected to travel to Lebanon on Saturday for the visit.

The Embassy emphasized that Larijani will hold meetings with high-ranking Lebanese officials during his visit.

The purpose of these meetings is to review bilateral relations and consult on regional and international issues of mutual concern.