Iranian Seminary delegation attends Sayyed Nasrallah martyrdom anniversary in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s seminary arrived in Lebanon on Thursday to take part in ceremonies marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

The delegation, comprised of deputies, officials, and seminary scholars, will participate in commemorative programs honoring Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, and other resistance commanders.

During their visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the heads of Shia seminaries in Lebanon, prominent Shia and Sunni scholars, as well as families of resistance martyrs.

Coinciding with the anniversary, Hezbollah has organized a wide range of cultural and religious programs in Lebanese cities, including Quran recitations, poetry nights, scholarly gatherings, and media activities.

....................

End/ 257