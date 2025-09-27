Today’s World Witnesses Awakening of Free Nations - Sunni Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Jamali emphasized the Prophet’s message of mercy and peace for humanity, saying:“By divine grace, we are currently witnessing the awakening of the Islamic Ummah and free nations across the region and the world. The calls for unity and proximity emerging from unity conferences and scholarly gatherings today aim to strengthen practical cohesion.”



He continued: “The logic of unity among the Iranian people has been proven, because it is based on the Prophet’s path and tradition. He is the mercy to the worlds, who gathered nations around commonalities and treated all with compassion through the principle of brotherhood.”



The Sunni scholar further stated: “The issue of Gaza and Palestine has become a unifying cause that brings together the hearts and minds of scholars and thinkers toward shared goals. In truth, nations have awakened, and gatherings across the globe in support of the oppressed people of Gaza have created a collective movement calling for unity.”



He added: “Acting upon the noble verse, ‘And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided…’ clearly outlines the duties of Muslims. The Islamic world must cling to the rope of God and stand united and strong against a world that collectively resists the Prophet’s path, and invite humanity to peace.”



In conclusion, Sheikh Jamali emphasized: “The World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, as a leading advocate of unity in the Islamic world, conveys this message to the world: it is the Prophet’s path and tradition that can bring peace, end war and bloodshed, and draw a vision of global tranquility.”



