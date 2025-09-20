Sunni cleric: Islamic unity prevents plots, boosts determination against enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian cleric from the northern province of Golestan importance of reviving the glory and determination of Muslim world regarding the developments in the region and across the globe.

Akhoond Sabreddin Rouhani referred to the golden age of Islam during the first century when Muslims, by obedience of the holy Qur’an and teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), reached the peak of Islamic era.



According to him, Muslim unity will not only prevent the conspiracies of enemies; it will also be the main factor in the authority and resistance of the Islamic Ummah against global arrogance and international Zionism.



The Sunni Friday prayer leader of Yanbulagh village, Golidagh city, considered unity to be the secret of the Islamic nation's power and said: "Protecting the legacy of the prophethood and standing against the conspiracies of the enemies is the most important duty of Muslims in these days."



Referring to the enemies' efforts to create differences between Islamic sects and religions, the cleric stated: "Throughout history, the enemies of Islam have always tried to weaken the Islamic world by fanning the flames of religious and ethnic differences; but Muslims must neutralize these plots by adhering to the Holy Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



He added that Muslim unity will not only prevent the conspiracies of the enemies; it will also be the main factor in the authority and resistance of the Islamic Ummah against global arrogance and international Zionism.



This Sunni cleric from Golestan emphasized the need to preserve the legacy of the Prophethood and said: "By returning to the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), Muslims should save the Islamic society from falling into the trap of ignorance and hostility. This precious legacy is an asset for the awakening and dignity of the Islamic nation."



He added: "If there were no solidarity between ethnic groups and religions in Iran, the Islamic Revolution would not have been able to achieve victory against colonialism and foreign domination. Today, maintaining this solidarity is the guarantee of the survival of the dignity and independence of our nation."



According to him, the Islamic nation can also be saved from division and reach its true position in the world by holding on to the rope of unity.



Referring to the Leader's statements, Akhoond Rouhani stated: "As the Leader of the Revolution has said, Islamic Unity Week should be held more magnificently and fruitfully every year, and all Islamic groups and denominations should consider it an opportunity for solidarity and pride."



He continued: "May God strengthen the unity and solidarity among Muslims every day and protect our beloved homeland, Islamic Iran, from the evil conspiracies of the colonialists and enemies of Islam."



/129