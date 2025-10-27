Sunni Cleric Urges Unified Islamic Conduct to Overcome Barriers to Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Friday preacher of the Sunni Asadiyya of South Khorasan, Iran 'Mowlavi Eskandar' stressed that if the Muslim world seeks comprehensive dignity and global influence, it must elevate the principle of unity, expand efforts in the field of proximity, and cultivate a culture of brotherhood, compassion, and Islamic solidarity across societies.



He warned that global superpowers actively work to maintain dominance over Islamic nations and curb the regional influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran by undermining unity among Muslim countries. “This is the old colonial tactic—divide and rule,” he said. “To counter the enemies’ schemes, the Islamic Ummah must plan under the banner of unity and proximity.”

Eskandar noted that efforts to disrupt Muslim unity have long been in motion. “Jewish and Christian powers have consistently sought to prevent Muslims from gaining strength and governance, placing numerous barriers in their path,” he said.

He reiterated that the path to global Islamic empowerment lies in strengthening unity and fostering growth in proximity initiatives. “We must preserve and promote the values of brotherhood, humanity, and Islamic identity in our communities,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Eskandar asserted that the peace and stability of the Muslim Ummah depend on unity. “Only through unity can we effectively confront our enemies,” he said. “Our communication and dialogue must be rooted in unity so that our words and actions reflect a unified front. The Zionist enemy fears a united Islamic world, as it threatens its very existence.”

