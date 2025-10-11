Sheikh Qatali: Proximity fosters alignment, empathy, and shared thinking

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmad Qatali, the Friday prayer leader of Emadshahr, emphasized that: “The Islamic Ummah supports the expression of truth and rejects division. Certainly, individuals who may be harmful to human societies have no place among the people and are naturally marginalized in any community. The key point is that our actions must be God-pleasing, for this is the essence of the matter.”



Sheikh Qatali continued: “All the rituals of the sacred religion of Islam are founded upon unity. For example, Friday prayers, congregational prayers, the Hajj pilgrimage, and every collective act of worship are calls to Islamic unity. We must do everything in our power to strengthen Muslim unity and achieve the goals of Islam.”



He reiterated: “Unity and proximity foster alignment, empathy, and shared thinking. Media outlets can play a vital role in highlighting the challenges facing the Ummah and the Islamic world—challenges that weigh heavily on the hearts of Muslims everywhere.”