Sunni Scholar: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah; A Shining Product of Imam Khomeini’s School of Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency: ​​​​​​​He emphasized that Nasrallah was not merely a Lebanese figure, but a martyr of the entire Islamic world, whose decisive blows against Zionist forces served the people of the region.

Mirzaali stated: “Martyr Nasrallah consistently emphasized unity and proximity among Islamic scholars and leaders. In his view, the Muslim Ummah must stand as one hand against its enemies, as the Qur’an declares: ‘Indeed, this Ummah of yours is one Ummah, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.’”



He continued: “Martyr Nasrallah was a brilliant example of those nurtured by Imam Khomeini’s teachings. His martyrdom marked a turning point in the global struggle against American imperialism and the usurping Zionist regime.”



Mirzaali described Nasrallah as a unifier across sects and ethnicities, always advocating solidarity in the face of Islam’s adversaries. He rejected the notion that Nasrallah’s assassination would halt the resistance, pointing instead to the 12-day war, which demonstrated the strength and resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



He added that Nasrallah’s mission was to transform anti-imperialist thought into a public culture and to instill self-confidence among the people. “He had unwavering faith in God, feared none but Him, and consistently called for unity and collective resolve,” Mirzaali said.



He noted that public support for the resistance axis reflects a deep commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution and a continuation of Nasrallah’s path. “Iran today stands as the flagbearer of the global fight against imperialism,” he declared.



Mirzaali, who also serves as Director General of Public Libraries in Golestan Province, reiterated that Nasrallah, like other martyrs of the resistance, belongs to the entire Islamic world. “His lethal blows to the Zionist regime were a great service to the people of the region,” he said.



In conclusion, he stated: “The Zionists, backed by the United States, sought to avenge their defeats by assassinating Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. But they failed to realize that such criminal acts will not succeed, as the resistance axis has cultivated many capable commanders.”



