Sunni Cleric: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah؛ From Battlefield Commander to Architect of Regional Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sunni religious figure 'Moradi' emphasized that Nasrallah transcended the boundaries of military leadership to become a strategic and intellectual architect of regional resistance.



Through a blend of faith, wisdom, and courage, he elevated Islamic resistance from a limited movement to a regional power and a source of global inspiration.Highlighting Nasrallah’s pivotal role in strengthening resistance fronts across the region, Moradi noted his extensive support for resistance groups in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.



This support, he said, forged a united front against occupation and terrorism, transforming resistance from a local struggle into a powerful regional axis that reshaped the region’s security dynamics.



He added that Hezbollah’s presence in Syria and its backing of the Syrian army in confronting terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Nusra exemplified the practical expansion of the resistance axis under Nasrallah’s leadership. These actions not only contributed to regional stability but also exposed the true face of Zionism and its backers.



Referring to the targeted assassinations of resistance commanders by the Zionist regime, Moradi stressed that history has shown such acts fail to bring security to Israel and do not weaken the resistance. He asserted that the martyrdom of the “Commander of Resistance,” while posing short-term challenges, ultimately strengthens the spirit of jihad and nourishes the tree of resistance.



Moradi continued: “The blood of martyrs like Nasrallah, Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar not only safeguards the path of resistance but also demoralizes and destabilizes hostile enemies. As the poet says: ‘The lamp lit by God—any fool who tries to blow it out will burn his own beard.’”



In conclusion, Moradi underscored the urgent need for unity among Muslims, both Sunni and Shia. He called on the Islamic Ummah to continue the path of the martyrs by recognizing their common enemy and standing firm against the Zionist regime and its supporters. “Martyr Nasrallah belonged to the entire Islamic nation,” he said, “and his legacy will remain a beacon for awakening future generations.”



