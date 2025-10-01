Shiite young man shot dead in Homs countryside

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young man from the Shiite community was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Al-Ghour Al-Gharbiyah village in the western countryside of Homs.

The so-called Syrian Observatory has documented the death of 1,047 people, including 32 women and 21 children, in murder crimes and eliminations that come under retaliatory actions in different Syrian provinces since early 2025. Here is a regional distribution of fatalities:

Damascus: 49 fatalities, including a woman, among them were 25 persons whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Rif Dimashq: 94 fatalities, including two women, among them were 19 persons whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Homs: 338 fatalities, including 17 women and nine children, among them were 211 people whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Hama: 224 fatalities, including seven women and four children, among them were 140 people whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Latakia: 98 fatalities, including four women and six children, among them were 76 people whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Aleppo: 90 fatalities, among them were four persons whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Tartus: 72 fatalities, including a woman and a child, among them were 55 people whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Idlib: 20 fatalities.

Al-Suwaidaa: Six fatalities, among them were three persons whose death was based on sectarian affiliation.

Daraa: 47 fatalities, including a child.