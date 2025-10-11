Increased insecurity in Latakia/ Public kidnapping of Syrian Alawite child

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Mohammad Haidar", the kidnapped Syrian Alawite child, has been facing an unknown fate for two days. He was kidnapped in public while entering the "Jamal Dawood" school in Latakia city, in the presence of passers-by and students, and no one intervened.

The child is from the Tenth Project area in Latakia city, and his abduction was carried out by four gunmen who took him to an unknown location in a blue car.

This incident and similar cases in recent days have increased tension and public discontent in Latakia province. Some coastal areas of Syria and the city of Homs have witnessed general strikes, shop closures, and parents refusing to send their children to school. These protests are in response to the increase in kidnappings, murders, and restrictions and humanitarian problems that children of the Alawite tribe are facing in some neighborhoods, and the families are calling for the immediate intervention of the authorities to end the security chaos.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action, clarify the fate of the child, and provide a safe situation for all students and teachers throughout Syria.

