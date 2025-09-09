Israel strikes Syrian military sites in Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra

AhlulBayt News Agency:

Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes early Tuesday morning targeting Syria’s Air Defense College near Homs and a military facility in Saqoubin, located north of Latakia.

Syrian media sources also reported that Israeli aircraft carried out another strike near Palmyra, a city in central Syria.

The Syrian government condemned the attacks, describing them as a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, and criticized Israel for targeting multiple locations in Homs and Latakia provinces.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates declared that the strikes were a blatant violation of national sovereignty and posed a serious threat to both domestic and regional stability. The ministry said the attacks reflected Israel’s ongoing pattern of aggressive escalation.

The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s firm rejection of any actions that undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national security.

It urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by taking decisive action to stop these repeated assaults and uphold Syria’s territorial integrity.

Following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December last year, Israel has continued its violations of Syrian sovereignty, despite the new government’s efforts to restore peace, rebuild, and focus on economic recovery.

According to Anadolu Agency, Israel has previously justified its military actions by claiming it aims to demilitarize southern Syria and protect the Druze population.

On December 8, 2024, Israel declared the disengagement agreement null and announced its military occupation of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, most of which it has held for decades.

The disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria was signed on May 31, 1974, following the October 1973 war and the subsequent conflict on the Syrian front.

/129