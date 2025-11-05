Two young Shia men martyred in Homs by unknown gunmen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The bodies of two young Syrian Shia men from the village of Al-Ghor Al-Gharbiya in Homs province were discovered after they were martyred in the western countryside of the province.

According to local sources, the two men were found with bullet wounds inside a poultry farm in the village of Burj Qa'i in western Homs. They worked as guards at the farm.

The sources confirmed that the perpetrators of the incident were unknown gunmen and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

