Iran opposes any attempt to undermine Syria’s national sovereignty: Envoy to UN

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that the Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes its firm and unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and said, “We firmly oppose any attempt, whether direct or indirect, aimed at undermining Syria’s national sovereignty or dividing its territory.”

The full text of statement by Iravani is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On 'The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)'

New York, 28 July 2025

Thank you, Mr. President.

We thank Special Envoy Mr. Pedersen and Ms. Wosornu, Director of OCHA’s Operations and Advocacy Division, for their insightful briefings On the situation in Syria, I wish to make the following points:

First, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. We strongly oppose any attempt—whether direct or indirect—to undermine Syria’s national sovereignty or to fragment its territory. In this regard, we warn against Israel’s dangerous and destabilizing agenda aimed at detaching Syria’s southern provinces from the authority of the central government. Such illegal actions constitute a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Security Council resolution, and threaten regional stability. This Council must decisively reject all such schemes and reaffirm its commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Second, we are deeply alarmed by the recent outbreak of violence in Suweida, which resulted in the loss of civilian lives and damage to critical infrastructure. We express our support for the interim government’s efforts to restore stability and urge a prompt, transparent investigation conducted in full accordance with the rule of law. We also take note of the findings related to the mass killings against Alawites in Latakia and Tartous. Accountability must be ensured for these crimes as well. In addressing both the violence in Suweida and the coastal attacks targeting Alawite communities, we emphasize that justice must be pursued through credible mechanisms, free from foreign interference and political manipulation.

Third, we urge full respect for the rights of all minorities and the resolution of internal differences through inclusive dialogue. Sectarian violence undermines public trust in the political transition, which must remain inclusive and nationally owned. A unified and diverse Syria is essential for lasting peace and stability.

Fourth, the recent Israeli airstrikes and acts of aggression targeting Damascus and southern Syria are not only a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, but also undermine the fragile political process, further complicating efforts toward dialogue and settlement. Israel’s illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan and its continued violations of Security Council resolutions must end. This Council cannot remain indifferent to such aggression.

Fifth, on the humanitarian situation, we remain gravely concerned about the worsening situation in Suweida and other regions. The shortages of food, water, fuel, medicine, and other essentials are alarming. We commend the efforts of OCHA, UN agencies, and humanitarian partners for delivering life-saving assistance. We urge all donors to contribute generously to the 2025 Humanitarian Response Priorities for Syria, especially in light of the critical funding shortfalls. It is deeply concerning that, in 2024, only 36.6 percent of the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan has been funded.

Sixth, we welcome all steps toward lifting the illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed on the Syrian people. These unlawful actions have severely exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, hindered reconstruction efforts, and crippled economic recovery. Their removal is essential to enable Syria’s rebuilding and to create conditions conducive to the safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons. However, lifting sanctions must not be used as a tool of political coercion or tied to interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Finally, there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis. The only viable path forward is through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and based on core principles outlined in resolution 2254. We support continued inclusive dialogue that respects Syria’s sovereignty and national institutions and promotes reconciliation among all segments of society. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully committed to working constructively with the United Nations and regional partners to support peace, justice, and the full recovery of Syria, free from occupation, terrorism, and foreign interference.

Thank you.

