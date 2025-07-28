A Letter of Devotion and Loyalty: Pakistani Students and Citizens Express Solidarity with Iran’s Supreme Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Pakistani students and devout Muslim citizens have written a heartfelt and impassioned letter to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. The letter is filled with deep respect, love, and unwavering commitment to the path of resistance and justice. It commends Ayatollah Khamenei's steadfast leadership in supporting the oppressed, resisting global arrogance, and defending the Islamic Ummah.

The authors of the letter pledged their continued support for the cause of resistance until the complete downfall of the Zionist regime. The letter read as below:

“O great leader of Muslims and the free people of the world, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei!

O embodiment of sincerity and devotion, O struggler in the path of God, defender of the oppressed, and father of martyrs and freedom fighters — we send you our sincere salutations and unwavering allegiance.

We, your followers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, gathered under your banner, raise our voices in loyalty to your commands. We pray for your health, celebrate your victories with gratitude, and mourn with you in the face of martyrdom.

Peace be upon you — for wherever oppression has struck, your voice has echoed in defense of the oppressed, not only in words but in action — whether it be in Palestine, Kashmir, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, or elsewhere.

Peace be upon you — for with insight and wisdom, you have continually thwarted the malicious plans of imperial powers, especially the United States and the Zionist regime, while many world leaders have either bowed to their dominance or remained silent for personal gain.

Today, thanks to the resistance of the oppressed, the blood of martyrs, and your wise leadership, the true face of America and Israel has been exposed. Global demonstrations in support of Palestine reflect the collapse of these usurping regimes' narratives.

In Pakistan too — from Gilgit to Karachi — both Sunni and Shia Muslims have united in protests against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. Inspired by your leadership, we vow to continue this resistance until Zionism is fully defeated.

O our beloved Leader!

Despite the loss of many trusted companions, you have stood with courage against global tyranny and taught us the meaning of bravery and perseverance.

O hope of the oppressed!

We, the people of Pakistan, pledge our allegiance to you and the martyrs — to always stand with the oppressed and to resist the nefarious schemes of the Zionist regime and its allies, even if it costs us every drop of our blood.

Your leadership is a living testament to divine promise and a sign of God’s power.

Your soldiers in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran have laid down their lives in the path of God. They stood firm and opened their hearts to the suffering of the oppressed.

We, the people of Pakistan, salute these martyrs and commit ourselves to continue their path. God willing, with the hands of the Mujahideen of Islam, victory will be granted to the believers, and humiliation will befall the enemies of Islam.

May the peace and mercy of Allah be upon you.”

— From the Students and People of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan