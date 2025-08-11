Kashmiri Shia scholar: Gaza occupation, forced expulsion amount to genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Shia Sharia Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mousavi, has condemned the Zionist regime’s announced “complete occupation” of Gaza and the forced expulsion of its residents, calling the move “a clear case of genocide and a gross violation of human rights.”

Speaking in response to the latest escalation, Mousavi said the policy reflects the approach of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes — and constitutes both ethnic cleansing and an organized attempt to destroy the Palestinian people.

He noted that Gaza’s civilian population has already endured months of siege, relentless bombing, and critical shortages of food and medicine. “Now, with the announcement of their forced expulsion, this humanitarian disaster has reached an even more critical and unbearable stage,” he said, stressing that the move violates international law, the UN Charter, and basic human rights.

Mousavi urged international bodies — including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and human rights organizations — to act swiftly and decisively to halt the atrocities. He also called on Islamic governments to go beyond condemnations and take concrete measures such as economic sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and pursuing war crimes cases in international courts.

The Kashmiri scholar concluded by appealing to “all free people and awakened consciences of the world” to show solidarity with Palestinians and to actively work to end what he described as a deep wound to humanity’s conscience.

