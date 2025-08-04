Imam Hussain’s message is a global moral legacy: Kashmiri Shia scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Hassan Mousavi Al-Safavi, Chairman of the Shia Sharia Association of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized that the message of Ashura must extend beyond ceremonies and speeches to be truly transformative. He underscored the need for the ideals of Imam Hussain (AS) to be manifested in both individual character and collective social behavior.

Speaking at a mourning assembly commemorating the tragedy of Karbala, Syed Hassan Mousavi highlighted the spiritual and revolutionary dimensions of Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising, calling it a timeless and universal message that continues to awaken nations around the world.

“The importance and influence of the Ashura movement have not diminished over time,” he said. “On the contrary, its divine message is becoming increasingly global, profound, and relevant to contemporary humanity. Today, oppressed people across the world—regardless of race, religion, or nationality—look to the uprising of Imam Hussain (AS) as a symbol of resistance against tyranny and injustice.”

Describing the movement of Imam Hussain (AS) as a “global moral heritage,” the Kashmiri scholar stated that it upholds the principles of human dignity, freedom, and justice in the face of oppression.

Syed Hassan Mousavi further stressed the significance of commemorating Ashura through mourning ceremonies, noting that such gatherings are not merely rituals but powerful platforms for spiritual reflection and moral renewal.

“These events should not be confined to outward expressions of sorrow,” he said. “They must serve as opportunities to deepen our understanding of religion, revive the teachings of Ashura, and renew our commitment to the values of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). If our mourning is to be acceptable to God and aligned with the legacy of the martyrs, it must lead to action—through the practice of faith, moral conduct, justice-seeking, and devotion to human and ethical principles.”

He concluded with a call to integrate the lessons of Ashura into everyday life: “The message of Imam Hussain (AS) becomes influential and enduring only when it shapes our personal and social lives. Only then can his path survive and a dynamic, resilient society be formed to stand against injustice and corruption.”

