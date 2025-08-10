Iran’s top military commander praises Basij role in defending nation during Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has lauded the pivotal role of the Voluntary Basij forces during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime against Iran.

According to Mehr, speaking during a visit to the Basij Organization in eastern Tehran on Saturday, General Mousavi emphasized that the Basij has consistently been a cornerstone of Iran’s defense and resilience since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“The Basij is a sacred legacy left to us by the late Imam Khomeini (RA),” he stated, adding that the force has proven its value across national and international arenas.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Basij within the Islamic Republic’s establishment, Mousavi described it as a flagbearer in fulfilling the country’s needs across various sectors — from defense to social mobilization.

The remarks come in the aftermath of the Israeli regime’s unprovoked war of aggression launched on June 13, which was backed by the United States. The assault resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians.

General Mousavi’s comments underscore the enduring role of the Basij in safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and responding to external threats with unity and sacrifice.

.....................

End/ 257