Iran’s Armed Forces warn U.S. and Israel of escalated response to future aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the anniversary of the release of Iranian prisoners of war from Iraq in the 1990s, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces issued a stern warning to the United States and the Israeli regime, cautioning that any future acts of aggression will be met with a far more powerful and decisive response than during the previous 12-day imposed war.

According to IRNA, in a statement released Saturday, the General Staff condemned what it described as the “criminal and oppressive” policies of the United States and the “brutal” actions of the Israeli regime, urging both to abandon their conspiracies against the resilient Iranian nation.

The statement underscored Iran’s unwavering stance against foreign coercion, declaring that no external power can impose its will on the Islamic Republic through threats or force. It further criticized Washington and Tel Aviv for failing to heed the lessons of history, referencing their June military campaign against Iran, which it described as ending in “humiliating and dismal failure.”

The General Staff warned that any future miscalculations or hostile maneuvers would be met with “new surprises” and significantly more devastating retaliatory measures. It emphasized that the strategic considerations which previously led to Iran’s restrained and limited operations during the 12-day conflict are no longer applicable.

.....................

End/ 257